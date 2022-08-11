The Biblical figure Abraham is considered an ancestor of three faith traditions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. However, for most of his life, Abraham had neither land nor heirs to carry on his faith and his family. It was a source of both pain and shame as he wrestled with the question: what is my legacy?
We all ask this question of ourselves, individually and of our work in communities and communities of faith. Are we making a lasting impact? What will we leave behind when we are gone? Who will carry on our faith or our mission?
God’s promise to Abraham and to us is that our legacy is more than we can see or imagine. Can we trust this promise?
Part of our legacy is our mission. In the month of July, we served 694 free meals at Breakfast on Us (Monday to Friday, 7-9 a.m.), and gave out 60 meals at our free take-out dinner (last Friday of the month, 5:30-6:30 p.m.). We also gave out $775 in food and gas cards through the benevolence program. Thank you to our volunteers and donors. All are invited to join us in making an impact in the community.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
