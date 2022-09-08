You know that feeling when you’re driving, and you yell from inside your car at the squirrel darting across the road, as if the squirrel will hear you or make a better choice based on your advice? I think that’s how God feels watching humanity, watching us.
Why is it so hard to make a healthy and life-giving choice? Whether we are trying to live our lives to our fullest capacity of love and service, or we are taking seriously our stewardship of the earth and its creatures, so often we individually and collectively make choices that are death-dealing rather than life-giving.
I believe God wants us to make healthy and life-giving choices and entrusts us to do so. While that’s a daunting idea, I also believe that church can be a community where we support one another in making hard but good choices, and entrusting others to do the same.
Members are encouraged to attend a special called meeting of the congregation after worship this Sunday, where we will discuss the choices before us for continuing and building our ministry emerging from the pandemic. Of course, all folks are welcome at our meals, services and activities.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
