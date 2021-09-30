Amid a world torn by division and anger, what if the church could model another way? Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell named in her message Sunday that one role of the church is to offer an example of people living together in our differences.
Do we see the world as divided into us versus them? Do we assume we have lots of potential enemies or lots of potential allies? These perspectives shape how we navigate the things that divide us.
“One of the things I love about this church,” Girrell said, “is that we welcome a wide range of differences. As long as we are not hurting one another, pulling ourselves or others away from God, we do not need to all look alike, act alike, even believe alike.”
Instead, church is a place where people of many different views work together for justice, kindness and care.
Join us for our free weekday meal, 7-9 a.m. We’re also looking forward to our chicken pie fundraiser supper, Saturday, Oct. 9, with takeout from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Learn more at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell
