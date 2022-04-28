While the guest perspective in last week’s News and Citizen makes a fair point, for those who are active participants in church, it issues a clear wakeup call, Rev. Becca Girrell said on Sunday. (“Without our support, local churches could disappear,” April 21, 2022)
“When people walk past our church, do they think, ‘There’s a beautiful old building; I wonder if I’d even notice if it was gone,’ or do they think something like, ‘There is a church that’s making a difference in the community, and I want to be part of that?’” Girrell asked.
We need to focus not on what churches need, but how churches are changing lives in our community and beyond. The early Christians were willing to risk everything for their faith because they passionately believed in a living God who transformed their lives. Can we say the same?
You’re invited to come see the many was through which our church makes a difference (learn more at unitedchurchmorrisville.org). This week we’re highlighting our monthly community dinner, which is Friday, April 29, 5-6:30 p.m. The meal — baked potatoes with chili and toppings — is take-out only and free for everyone. You don’t want to miss it.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
