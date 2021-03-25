We have been focusing on the need for healing in body, mind, spirit and community. This week, virtual guest preacher Chett Pritchett spoke about healing the earth as well. This calls for radical change, and a departure from the old normal, but Mr. Pritchett said, “normal is a death-making disaster.” Jesus calls us — and empowers us — to make radical changes in ourselves and in the world.
Likewise, Pastor Becca said in her children’s message, the reduced commuting and consumption during the pandemic has given the earth time to heal. “Remember that we are part of nature,” she said, encouraging us to use our time as we emerge from the pandemic to restore our connection to not only one another but with the earth.
The church is offering a free, take-out community dinner (baked ziti) Friday March 26, 5-6 p.m. Come to the ramp at the side of the church; masks and physical distancing required.
As we prepare our hearts for Holy Week and Easter, all are invited to worship Sundays at 10 a.m., and Holy Thursday, April 1, 6:30 p.m., on Zoom and Facebook Live. Visit our Facebook page or unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Becca Girrell
