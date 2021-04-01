Palm Sunday typically focuses on a parade of hope and peace as Jesus enters Jerusalem. This past Sunday, virtual guest preacher Rev. Andy Oliver focused on a different sort of parade, imagining the perspective of a paralyzed man, whose friends carried him to Jesus for healing.
He interspersed his message with clips from the documentary “Crip Camp,” which tells the story of a camp where people with disabilities found dignity, power and the collective strength for the long fight for the Americans with Disabilities Act. Challenging us to listen to the experiences of others, Oliver reminded us that the struggle for inclusion and access must always continue. The Jesus we follow, especially in this Holy Week, delivers dignity and healing for all people.
All are welcome to join us for a simple supper over Zoom on Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by a service of Tenebrae at 6:30 on Zoom and Facebook Live. On Good Friday, watch a pre-recorded cantata on our Facebook page. Easter Sunday morning our services will be at 8 a.m. in the cemetery behind the church (with masks and physical distancing), and at 10 a.m. over Zoom and Facebook Live.
Visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for information.
— Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.