How should we live as God’s people and as a church that wants to reach out and help our community? On Sunday, Rev. Becca Girrell encouraged us to learn from King Solomon of the Bible and seek wisdom first.
“A lot of times the church worries about attendance, or finances or the longevity of the congregation,” she said. “What if we first seek God’s wisdom and vision for us, and trust that these other things will follow?”
To find God’s direction — individually or as a group — we look at the needs around us and our own gifts and passions and see if there are places these connect. How can we best use our gifts and strengths to meet the needs of our community? What might God be calling you to do?
One way our church meets the needs of the community is with a free breakfast each weekday morning, 7-9 a.m. All are also welcome for worship services, Sundays at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, and on Zoom and Facebook Live, and Mondays at noon on access TV.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
