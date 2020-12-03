Sunday was the first day of Advent, the season leading up to Christmas. Advent is a time of waiting and acknowledging the sacredness of both light and darkness. In the same way, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message on Sunday, hope must always be in the context of recognizing struggle, loss, or sorrow.
“In order for hope to be more than a platitude, we need to recognize how we are struggling,” she said. One of the tremendous losses this year is the ability to sing together. Rather than ignore this loss, during Advent we will explore the power of song and poetry.
“Often, music is a source of our hope, our resilience and resistance,” she said, citing freedom songs sung by slaves in the U.S., and the traditions of blues, rap and other forms of music that tell the stories of the oppressed.
Our theme song this season, “I Believe,” by composer Mark Miller, lifts words of an anonymous Jewish poet, found carved on a concentration camp wall: “I believe in the sun, even when it’s not shining. I believe in love, even when I don’t feel it. I believe in God, even when God is silent.”
— Becca Girrell
