Come feel the Christmas spirit at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, when the Children’s Christmas Pageant takes place. The bell choir, consisting of youth and adults under the direction of Charlie Yerrick, will also perform.
Last Sunday, the third Sunday in Advent, Duane and Jane Sprague and Robbie Robinson lighted the candle of joy.
Our guest, a retired pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, the Rev. Ann Larson, gave her message of expectation at Christmastime.
“Who is the prophet among us?” she asked. “The challenge for Christians is to know which voices come from God.”
How do we approach divisions? Sometimes a gesture of “you may be right” is the answer. During this time of watching, we all experience rough edges. Those rough edges are God’s way of reaching out to you. Give us the courage to speak up and say “wisdom to those in power.” The challenge for Christians is, “which voices come from God?”
Starting next Sunday, we are beginning a series of Sundays called “Undy Sundays.” The need is great in our area for underwear for the homeless. Bring in socks, underwear (both long and short), etc.
Also remember to donate this Christmas to the church in memory or honor of a loved one. Mark your donation Benevolence, Breakfast on Us, or Youth.
— Judith Grosvenor