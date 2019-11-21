It was Benevolence Sunday on Nov. 17.
“Open Hands, Open Hearts” is a program for gas and food cards, help with heat, electricity and rent. It is given to each person, upon request, once a year.
On this Sunday, gratitude was given again to the visiting pastor, The Rev. Debbie Ingram, ordained minister of the United Church of Christ and the executive director of Vermont Interfaith. Her message to the children and adults alike was entitled, “God’s Intentions.”
Several members of the church visited the Lamoille County homeless shelter and said that it was an inspirational visit.
As we approach Thanksgiving, please bring in foods this Sunday, Nov. 24 for the Food Share Program. uggestions: cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie mix, pie-crust mix in a box, potatoes, onions, carrots, puddings, pearl onions in a can, etc.
The Rev. Caitlin Purinton will be the guest pastor on Sunday.
— Judy Grosvenor