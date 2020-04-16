In the midst of this COVID-19 disaster, a beautiful Easter Sunday virtual worship service was live-streamed on Facebook to congregations at both Morrisville United Community Church and the Essex Center United Methodist Church by the Revs. Barbara Lemmel and Mitch Hays (husband and wife).
“Easter plants joy in our winter hearts and hope tiptoes us awake as we continue to keep a safe distance from others,” said Rev. Barb. “All of us have had earthquakes in our lives. Some can be good, and some bad, like the one that is happening now, economically and socially with this terrible virus.”
On that Easter morning, an earthquake resurrection took place, when the stone was rolled away from the tomb and Jesus arose from the dead.
Like the angel who was sitting on the stone that was rolled away at Jesus’s grave, these are strange COVID-19 earthquake times that rattle us.
We ask God for change and that we may rise up from the rubble. It’s God nature to make good happen, to “roll away the stone from our lives.”
Let there be life and light and love at this time of resurrection as we continue to shelter in place.
Rejoice, even in this time of uncertainty! Easter blessings and peace.
— Judith Grosvenor