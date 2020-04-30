“What do you want your story to be as we live in these uncertain times of COVID-19? The story we choose to tell is the story we live into.” This was the theme of the combined services as presented to the church congregations of the United Community Church of Morrisville and the Essex Center United Methodist Church in virtual worship by the Revs. Barbara Lemmel and husband Mitch Hays.
Will your story be a story of hope and love? This in-between time reminds us of what is important. How do we open our hearts to others? Will this story we tell be of one that brings out the best in us? No matter the external circumstances, will we be making masks or hoarding toilet paper?
We do have a choice of action, even in physical stress. How do we open up our hearts to others? Go with God who uses hope and love to bring the world back together.
Thank you to Sara and Dillon Haskins for the Gospel reading of Luke 24:13-35 and to Charlie and Cynthia Yerrick and Shaun Booher for sharing their musical talents.
A session of spirituality is livestreamed on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. and a congregational Zoom check-in takes place at 7 p.m. Friday evenings.
— Judith Grosvenor