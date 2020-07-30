A hearty welcome to the newly appointed pastor, Rev. Becca Girrell, on this last Sunday in July.
Pastor Becca and her son William presented a sourdough baking lesson, reflecting on a little yeast going a long way, as “a time for a child in all of us.”
Her message, based on Romans 8:26-39 and Matthew 13:31-33 and 44-52, was titled “Where Do We Even Start?”
“We are learning to be a church in unprecedented times,” she said. “We live in two pandemics: one (COVID-19) that attacks the body, and one is a plague of racism and white supremacy that attacks the spirit. This idea that anyone is more worthy of God’s love is also a sickness.
“We are called to recognize our own humanity and to treat others with kindness and justice. The pandemics have given us an opportunity to ask ourselves: Where do we begin? What are we learning about where our faith is rooted? You are invited to reflect this week on what helps you feel connected to God — what new ways are you finding to experience God’s love, and what ways do you miss?
“We can begin with the knowledge that we are beloved by God in the face of pandemics of body and of spirit. If we are convinced that there is nothing that can separate us from God’s love, then it is time to explore the questions both pandemics have given us.”
Thanks to Judy Bickford, reader, and to Shaun Booher for organ prelude, postlude and prayer music, “A Balm in Gilead.”
A “meet and greet time” with Pastor Becca and family took place on the church and parsonage lawn after the service. Worship each week is available on Zoom and on the church Facebook page at 10 a.m.
A takeout-only community church supper will be provided on Friday, July 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (call 888-2225 for more information). Please wear masks.
— Judy Grosvenor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.