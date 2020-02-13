The United Community Church of Morrisville congregation will meet immediately following the worship service Feb. 16 to vote by paper ballot on the options for choosing a settled pastor.
According to our bylaws, we may:
1. Ask for an appointment by the bishop of the United Methodist Church, or
2. Form a search committee to seek a pastor from the United Church of Christ.
This past Sunday was Scout Sunday, with Boy and Girl Scouts uniting in uniform to give their oaths, promises, and laws of scouting. “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent,” they recited. The Scouts also collected the “noisy offering” of coins and bills to send to the fire relief efforts in Australia.
The prelude opened the service with Charlie Yerrick playing “Andante” on the oboe, accompanied by the organ.
Interim Pastor Barbara Lemmel’s sermon was titled “Just Do It” based on the Gospel of Matthew 5:13-20. “You are the salt of the earth, and you are the light of the world.”
“You can make this life better,” she said. “Give all of yourself to the world, as salt dissolves in water. Let the light of yourself shine — your faith, your righteousness, your goodness. God uses us to brighten the world. So, go be the salt, be the light for the rest of the people.”
— Judith Grosvenor