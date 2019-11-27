Many grateful members of this congregation gathered on the pre-Thanksgiving Sunday, Nov. 24, to give thanks for the bounty of blessings here in the church:
• The merger of the two congregations.
• The visiting pastors each Sunday as we await a permanent minister.
• The beautiful historic church building with its stained-glass windows.
• The historic organ played by a talented organist.
• The dedicated choir and Sunday School teachers.
• The members of the board and other leadership committees, and our highly competent church secretary.
• The kitchen and dining facilities (and its many volunteers) that permit serving Breakfast On Us each weekday morning.
• The book study each Wednesday morning and its leaders.
• The space in the downstairs room that permits the youth of the community to meet after school.
Caitlin Purinton was welcomed as worship leader. Her sermon, “When Morning Dawns,” encouraged the children and adults alike to be open to experiencing change in the new church year, as we all prepare for the Advent season.
Caitlin has a master’s of divinity and certificate of interfaith leadership from Andover Newton Theological School, and works full-time as a chief warrant officer in the Vermont Army National Guard.
Have a blessed Thanksgiving.
— Judy Grosvenor