“Prepare Thee the Way of the Lord” from the musical “Godspell” opened the service on this, the second Sunday in Advent, Dec. 8. Choir and parishioners alike joined in the singing led by guest pastor, The Rev. Clark Callender and organist Shaun Booher.
“As the second advent candle of Hope is lighted, we will prepare our hearts for the coming of Christ,” said Rev. Callender. In his sermon, entitled, “Clear the Way,” he said, “We are called over and over to overcome evil and to be ambassadors of peace and justice in this unsettled world. This is the time to examine your faith, make changes and reach out to others. Be ready to let Christ be born in your hearts.
After the children’s message, the Sunday school children put the first ornaments on the sanctuary Christmas tree.
The mission committee announced that wrapped Christmas gifts for Laraway and PINS will be collected on Sunday, Dec.15.
There are no community dinners this month or next month.
The guest pastor on Sunday will be Ann Larson.
The Children’s Christmas Pageant will take place on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Rather than buying poinsettias to beautify the sanctuary, monetary gifts may be made in memory or honor of a loved one for Benevolence, Youth Center, or Breakfast On Us.
— Judith Grosvenor