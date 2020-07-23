“What a joy to be with you once again!” exclaimed guest pastor David Vanderlinde-Abernathy on Sunday, July 19, on Zoom. “We come to celebrate our blessings, open our guidance, to see God! Surely, God is with us!”
Pastor David’s message was based on Matthew 13, The parable of the wheat and the weeds as read by Jennifer Quevedo.
“The world is a scary place,” said Pastor David. “Racism has reared its ugly reality again and again. We live in a complicated world full of grace and love and yet we awaken to the injustices. How do we sort this out? Didn’t our maker sow good seeds in our garden? Can we tell the difference between the good and the bad, the weeds and the wheat?
“So, where do we focus our attention? Wisdom dictates not to be so fast in pulling up weeds, but rather focus on growing good seeds. Surrender to God, the one who can change us. Put our energy into living wheat, the good weed of anger, instead of pulling up weeds. Life can be good even in difficult times. Help us to grow our beloved garden together as we ask for peace and learn to live in love.”
The congregation is excited to welcome at next Sunday’s service our new pastor, Rev. Becca Girrell.
— Judith Grosvenor
