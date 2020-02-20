Trust God’s plan when you come to the fork in the road.
The vote by parishioners at last Sunday’s worship service determined which fork to take. By a close margin, they voted to be open to the United Methodist appointment of a pastor, made by the district superintendent and the bishop, while reserving the right to use a United Church of Christ process if need be. That will mean that a settled minister could be in place at the United Community Church by July 1.
Last Sunday was Benevolence Sunday, when members of the congregation give money for gas and food cards, help with heat, electricity and rent to persons of need once a year; or donate money for the Breakfasts on Us, which is a free breakfast for food insecure people, served five days a week and manned by volunteers.
At prelude time last Sunday, applause was given to the musically talented duo of Cynthia and Charlie Yerrick who, in the absence of the organist, provided music with piano, lovely whistling (Charlie) and bass.
In the children’s message, Interim Pastor Reverend Barbara Lemmel used a sliced orange to make her point of being humble. “We don’t know everything, only God does,” she said as she sliced the orange with red insides.
The sermon title was “Seriously? Count Me In!” based on the Gospel of Matthew. “Love your enemies as well as your friends.”
Say to those who differ, “I appreciate your honesty and your criticism because that shows that we can have a conversation.” Recognize the humanity of the other person.
The next community supper (a surprise favorite meal) will be served on Friday, Feb. 28 with doors opening at 5 o’clock.
Ash Wednesday is Feb. 26. Starting Feb. 29, bring in a plant for the Lenten garden.
— Judith Grosvenor