“Today starts Pentecost on the church calendar, the birthday of the church so many, many years ago,” stated the Reverends Barbara Lemmel and Mitchel Hays to their congregations at the United Community Church is Morrisville and the United Methodist Church in Essex Junction.
“But rather than have a birthday cake, we need the breath of the Holy Spirit to heal our scars. After a week of the necessary breath that was denied a black man and the scars of the burning of so many businesses in protest, come Holy Spirit, heal our scars, loosen our tongues, and teach us new ways of love. Spirit of justice, rise in us.”
For six hundred years, it has been about racial injustice. It has been 57 years since Martin Luther King was assassinated. This week has been so painful that we can hardly breathe. White silence is white violence. Can we the more comfortable folk learn to hear, listen, and act? Can we try to figure out how to create a world where all can live? May your heart open to all in the streets.
Join the Morrisville Community Church Facebook page each Sunday for worship at 10 a.m. and again on Wednesdays for a spiritual session presented at 7 p.m. We hope to be hearing soon about re-entry into the church for Sunday services.
— Judith Grosvenor