“Grace and peace to all of you in these challenging days,” said Rev. Barbara Lemmel, interim pastor. “Even though we cannot be together in worship, our calling is the same: to bless, to serve, to share, to pray. I believe that we will not only survive, but thrive through this time of physical distancing by building social and spiritual bridges of service, of connection, of prayer.
Since Sunday worship services have been canceled, know that you can always reach Rev. Lemmel by phone (881-3267) or email barb lemmel@mac.com.
Rev. Lemmel and her husband, Pastor Mitch Hays of Essex Center United Methodist Church, sent a joint message (livestreaming on Facebook) on Sunday, March 22, to both congregations from their living room.
Psalm 23 was spoken (all of us together) as they began their message of boundaries. In our community of faith, no one needs to be outside the fence.
“This is a weird time … How can we love one another even though we cannot physically be together? Take walks, talk on the phone, electronically connect.”
In these challenging times, remember to continue your pledge and your contribution to the Heifer project. Benevolence and “Breakfast on Us” still need donations. Be assured that we are doing all that we can to keep people safe, by having everyone wash their hands before entering the dining room and limiting seating to two people at a table.
— Judith Grosvenor