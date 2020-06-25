The big news in our community of faith is that the new pastor, the Rev. Becca Girrell and her family have moved into the parsonage. Her official duties at the United Community Church will begin on July 1; however, she will not be conducting a social media worship service until July 26, due to previous plans of finishing a dissertation for her Ph.D. Watch for email instructions regarding her welcome.
We will say goodbye to the Rev. Barbara Lemmel, interim pastor, at our service June 28. What an honor and privilege to have had her and her husband present worship services each Sunday to their congregations for the first six months of 2020. We give praise to this “dynamic duo.”
On both July 12 and July 19, we are fortunate to have the Reverend David Vanderlinde-Abernathy preach via social media.
At last Sunday’s service, we heard, “Come as you are to this virtual Father’s Day worship service,” from both pastors from the Morrisville United Community Church and the Essex Center United Methodist church, The Reverend Barbara Lemmel and the Reverend Mitchell Hays.
“Kick off your shoes, take off your masks, come as you are as God knows you well, both inside and out.
Be your authentic self. Lay down your burdens, and Jesus will carry them for you. God is father and mother to us all.”
A StoryCorps video was presented on this Father’s Day and in it, the son, Aiden said to his father, Albert, “That’s what I like about you, Dad, you never give up on me.” Just as God never gives up on us. He wants us to be the most impactful person we can be-of love, faith, and grace. God gives us courage to use open hands to help create the kingdom that He wants. Breathe deep of freedom, inclusion and love.
