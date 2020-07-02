“Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil. Cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love.”
These messages were the Sunday-morning theme on June 28 with reference to Romans 12: 9-10.
“Even when you are lonely in this COVID-19 time, there is a place for you. There is a place for us all. The place is in the wings of God,” stated the two pastors, the Reverend Barbara Lemmel and the Reverend Mitch Hay.
This was the last Sunday for the Revs. Lemmel and Hay to present their combined messages virtually to their congregations in both Morrisville and Essex Center. We give praise and thanksgiving to them.
In their message today, we learned that they are sailors. They talked about different knots that sailors use. The very best is the bowline knot as it can not be undone but is reliable and strong. They used the knot as an analogy of the church knot. There had to be many adjustments when two churches merged several years ago, but like the bowline knot, there were adjustments that were made and are still ongoing. A bowline knot will hold you together in justice and in love. This is the knot we may use as we welcome the new pastor, Rev. Becca Grinnell, and as we are connecting after COVID while once-again serving the people of our community with breakfast and dinner.
May our bowlines be adjusted in love.
