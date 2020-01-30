The church will hold its annual meeting after the worship service on Sunday, Feb. 2.
The Rev. Barbara Lemmel, interim pastor, asked the adult congregation: “How is it that when Jesus calls the first disciples, they immediately abandon their fishing nets and follow him? In the first century, all young boys were educated but only the smartest were invited to be disciples of a rabbi. So, when Jesus invited Peter, James and John to follow, he invited them even though they weren’t the smartest scholars; he invited them just as they were. They believed they could be his followers because he believed in them.”
She delighted the children as she lit a candle and likened it to love. Some days we have bad days and our light goes out. But as Jesus would do, we light our candle of love for others over and over again.
Our free community dinner is Friday, Jan. 31, at 5:30 p.m. There is Sunday school for children from preschool through fifth grade. Middle school youth are encouraged to help with Sunday school or child care.
— Judith Grosvenor