On Trinity Sunday, June 7, the theme for both the United Community Church of Morrisville and the United Methodist Church of Essex Junction was, “Lord, open us up to love for our hates.” These words were also a prayer used by Martin Luther King and in more recent times by Boston University’s Dean Howard Thurman, said pastors Mitch Hays and Barbara Lemmel.
The two pastors acted out scenes of healing from Jesus and portrayed him as not only divine but human. See the Gospel of Mark, 7:24-30 as reference.
The congregation was treated to a beautiful lamentation, in video, played and sung by African American Mark Miller, a friend and colleague of the pastors. “Come to us and turn this world around. Use anger to melt the souls of hate and give us courage to love all you create! How long, Lord will this evil season last?” he sang.
In communion that followed, the prayer said, “We pray for justice and peace for all — to make the world a better place. All lives cannot matter until black lives matter! We can be better than we ever imagined!”
Join on the Morrisville Facebook page each Sunday at 10 a.m. to hear this dynamic husband and wife pastor duo. It is not yet time to gather in the church buildings.
Reverend Barb also encourages her Morrisville congregation to join in the upcoming book discussion, “The Hate U Give.” Contact the church office for details.
Each Wednesday is the spiritual practices session at 7 p.m. on the church Facebook page.
— Judith Grosvenor