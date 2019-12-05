Good news at United Community Church: The Rev. Barbara Lemmel will become interim pastor Jan. 1.
She is a reconciling United Methodist minister from the Essex Junction area who is deeply committed to full inclusion of all people into all aspects of life and ministry of the church.
This is one step closer to contracting a permanent minister and we welcome her.
Rev. Lemmel will first preach from the pulpit on Sunday, Jan. 5, and will be available for pastoral care as of Jan. 1.
This Sunday, Dec. 8, one of our own members, the Rev. Clark Callender, retired, will be in the pulpit.
The worship leader for the first Sunday of Advent was the Rev. Debbie Ingram. The service began with music from a new bell choir of four adults and four youths, ages 7 through 11, directed by Charlie Yerrick and accompanied by Shaun Booher on the organ.
Rev. Ingram’s message was “Coping With Change.” “Life does not always stay the same,” she said. “It is not meant to be stagnant. God alone sets the tone and has created a world that is always changing. We must learn to roll with it.
Christmas wish list: A tree in the narthex has red and green tags on it. Please take a red tag, buy a gift and wrap it for youth at the Laraway School, or take a green tag, buy a gift and wrap it for foster children. The gifts will be collected Dec. 15.
— Judy Grosvenor