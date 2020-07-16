“I’ve Got Peace Like a River in My Soul” rang out to open the July 12 Sunday service on Zoom, as played by pianist, Shaun Booher.
The Rev. David Vanderlinde-Abernathy, guest preacher, reminded the congregation that things are not the same as they were in 2014. Our yoke is heavy, but what are we doing with the heavy yoke that has been placed upon us? Can we see through the pain, let go, and help those who struggle in this time of uncertainty? Can we try to change things around us that cause harm, and then reach for a bond of liberty and justice for all?
As in Psalm 66, “Come to me all you who have heavy burdens and you will have rest for your soul.” May we come to Jesus for peace and justice in our world.
We welcome back the Rev. Vanderlinde-Abernathy as guest preacher next Sunday.
Thanks to our church secretary Claudia Niles for adding her talents to David’s for the electronic service. For those of you who were not at the service, please come next Sunday by tuning in to the information sent by email (Zoom on your computer) and we welcome you.
July 26 will be the first Sunday to hear our new pastor, Becca Grinnell, present the church service.
— Judith Grosvenor
