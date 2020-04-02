On Sunday, the Revs. Mitch Hays and Barbara Lemmel, husband and wife, livestreamed a joint worship service to their congregations in both Essex Center and Morrisville.
“We gather to worship, as we know that God is our hope and our salvation, particularly in this time of the COVID-19 virus. Raise us up, Lord, and breathe into us new life,” said Rev. Barb.
Rev. Mitch drew an analogy to his sailing days as a boy. On a very small sailboat without a motor, the wind would die and the boat would be bobbing in the water, in the doldrums. Are we now in the doldrums without companionship and the experience of school, work and people?
Pastoring in a pandemic is like being becalmed in a sailboat. We are making do and wondering when the “winds” will start pushing us again. When can we return to church?
We may be calmed in the midst of this pandemic, but we are still a church. Open yourselves to the breath of God. Pray for all the folks that you can think of, make phone calls. We are still church. Do justice, do kindness, walk humbly. Help us to sail against the current.
Watch for email messages regarding livestreaming spiritual life and coffee hours so that we may see one another’s faces. May we always be people of love.
Thank you, Rev. Barb and Rev. Mitch, for your encouraging words.
— Judith Grosvenor