The Rev. Barbara Lemmel has begun her six-month journey as interim pastor of the United Community Church of Morrisville. She posed questions to the congregation on this Sunday of Martin Luther King weekend:
“What are you looking for in the United Community Church of Morrisville? What are you seeking in your own spiritual journey as you live out your faith as a Christian? The answers,” she said, “depend on the circumstance of each individual life.
“Some people are looking for food and will come to the morning breakfasts or the community suppers. Some people are looking for company to ease their loneliness. Some wish to enrich their faith.
What can I give you as interim pastor these next few months?” she asked. “How can I help you grow as an individual Christian?”
Martin Luther King fought for civil rights. He could not see Jesus, but he could feel him. That feeling of Jesus is what kept him going in his righteous fight, she said.
Rev. Barb told the children and adults, “You cannot see Jesus but you can feel his loving presence in your life.”
Rev. Lemmel wanted the congregation to know that she is a reconciling United Methodist pastor who is “absolutely” open and affirming to the inclusion of everyone in the church.
Dorothy Reeves gave the official warning of the annual church meeting Sunday, Feb. 2, immediately after the weekly service.
Rev. Barb will be in the office on Friday, Jan. 24; call 888-2990 or 888-2225 if you would like to set up an appointment.
Remember the Bible Study session each Wednesday morning at 10 in the Fireplace Room.
— Judith Grosvenor