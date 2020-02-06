We are an inclusive faith community guided by the teachings and examples of Jesus Christ. Through ministry, prayer and service, we strive to serve and support the humanitarian needs of our communities.
Here is an example of our mission work: On Jan. 31, we served a free meal to 52 people in the church dining room. Watch for the announcement of the next Community Dinner.
Breakfast on Us is served every weekday.
Next Sunday will be “noisy offering Sunday.” The Sunday school children will collect coins (bills are also accepted) with proceeds given to the International Relief Fund.
Next Sunday is also Food Shelf Sunday, so please bring in nonperishable goods.
Please put Feb. 16 on your calendar, as the congregation will meet after the worship service to vote on the options for choosing a settled pastor. This date has been moved up from the original date of March 16.
The Rev. Barbara Lemmel, interim pastor, spoke on “Truly Blessed,” based on Matthew 5:1-12; Micah 6:8.
“What does it mean to be blessed? It’s always a gift, something we receive, not something we make happen. The words ‘Blessed are the poor in spirit’ can literally be translated ‘Blessed are those who have the wind knocked out of them’ — that is, blessed are we when we realize our complete vulnerability on God, on others, for love and sustenance.”
In the children’s message, Rev. Barb introduced a new word, “mitzvah,” meaning good deeds. She carries that word on her car’s license plate. “It reminds me to do good things for others,” she said, “to offer kindness.”
— Judith Grosvenor