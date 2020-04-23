“How greatly we need the spirit of Easter” was the theme of the virtual church service livestreamed on April 19 by the Revs. Barbara Lemmel and her husband Mitch Hays to their congregations in Morrisville and Essex Center.
“Unlock the doors of fear and faith. Christ has risen!”
Blessed are those who live in doubts like the disciple Thomas. Blessed are those who can pray without a sanctuary, or a stained glass window, or without a chorus, and yet will follow Jesus.
Blessed is the “Thomas” in all of us with doubt and hopes when waiting to meet God. Blessed are those who do not see but have trust.” See the Gospel John 20:29b.
“COVID-19 has been a ‘difficult gift’ that reminds us how to worship when we are separated from one another,” said Rev. Lemmel. We are the body of Christ. Be generous to each other as we each take our own path. Know that Jesus walks with us with love. Christ is risen! Christ offers all of us to touch the wounds of the world, like Thomas touched Jesus’ body wounds. This is shown in our actions and our words. We are called to pray.”
Thank you to participants in the service, Shaun Booher, Charlie and Cynthia Yerrick, and Clark Callender.
Rev. Lemmel will offer the congregation ZOOM time at 7 on Friday evening.
— Judith Grosvenor