On Christmas Eve at the candlelight service, the Rev. Patricia J. Thompson, worship leader, reminded the congregation that the waiting is over — “Jesus Christ, our Savior, is born on Christmas Day.”
The Reeves and Russell families lighted the four advent candles; the fourth being the Christ candle in the center, reminding us that Jesus is the light of the world and the center of our lives.
On this Christmas Eve, the congregation, through singing Christmas carols, and the choir, through anthems under the direction of Shaun Booher, celebrated the birth of Jesus.
At the closing of the service, Rev. Thompson started the lighting of candles held by each member of the congregation as they sang, “Silent Night.”
The last of the visiting worship leaders was the Rev. Ann Larson on Dec. 29. We are grateful to her for her leadership and to the other visiting pastors during these past months.
On Jan. 5, the Rev. Barbara Lemmel will take the position of interim pastor and preside over worship each Sunday until a permanent pastor is secured. Rev. Lemmel is a reconciling United Methodist pastor, having served for 30 years in both Vermont and New York. She has consulted in both Methodist and Congregational and was interim pastor at the Williston Federated Church. She believes that church, at its best, is both transformational and fun.
Just a reminder for the next several “Undy Sundays” to bring in new underwear for the men in the Hyde Park homeless center (see receptacle in the foyer).
Whenever making a donation to the Youth Center, please designate to Lamoille County Youth Center.
— Judith Grosvenor