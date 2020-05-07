Sunday’s message was linked to the Gospel reading by Judy Bickford: John 10-1-10. It refers to the sheep awaiting the opening of the gate by the shepherd and listening for the tinkling of the bell, the signal.
“How do we the people find clean pastures? I am the gate to the sheep,” Jesus said.
When in today’s situation, we find a voice of compassion, we follow it. When we get our egos out of the way, we must trust and depend on that voice. Like the sheep who need a shepherd, we must follow that voice.
We know that there is a next step to the COVID crisis, but how and when do we put it into place? We know that it is going to be a while, that there will be competing voices, and that we are desperate to get back to normal. What is the normal that Jesus wants us to get back to? This crisis has exposed people who want to care, who want to pay attention to the things that are unfair.
Social distancing is giving us time to think about how we want to live now. What is the best, not only for me, but for the planet? We can dig deep in our relationships, even though we cannot be together.
A session of spirituality is livestreamed to our congregation on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Worship services start on Facebook at 10 a.m. every Sunday.
— Judith Grosvenor