Worship service last Sunday, March 15, was canceled to protect our congregation during this time of the coronavirus spread.
Our interim pastor, the Rev. Barbara Lemmel, sent a very encouraging message to everyone via YouTube.
For those who did not receive it, here is a brief synopsis, based on John 3:16,17. Enjoy reading these passages, as they are central to our faith.
“Building a faith is like building a dry-stone wall, in which you use all size of stones, an analogy of all kinds of people in the church. Capstones add gravity to make the wall stronger,” she said. “They are stones of learning, worship, prayer and support. The small stones are also important for building a wall that is strong. There are no extraneous stones in the wall, as there are no extraneous members in the body of Christ. We must stay connected even if we can’t make it to church. Stay faithful, true and solid even in these uncertain and challenging times.
“We pray for all of those affected by the virus. We lift up ourselves that we may be strong in our faith, and strong in our acts of service now and forever-like a stone wall. Amen.”
Prayer requests to Rev. Lemmel will be accepted via e mail.
“Breakfast on us” will continue each weekday morning as usual. Please wash your hands and leave spaces between people.
Stay tuned for further Lenten and worship service announcements.
Be sure to order your takeout chicken pie supper for Saturday’s dinner at home. Takeout orders end on Friday, March 20, at 4 p.m.; place orders at 888-4551 or 760-0116. Pick up dinners on Saturday between 4:30 and 6: pm. Adults $10, kids 6 to 12 $5, and kids 5 and under eat free.
Together and with God, we will face these next weeks with courage and compassion.
— Judith Grosvenor