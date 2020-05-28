“Exile” was the theme for the May 24 online service, spoken by the Revs. Barbara Lemmel and Mitchell Hays to the congregations of United Community Church of Morrisville and United Methodist Church of Essex Center.
COVID feels like exile. We have been exiled now and are in the last Sunday of Easter, seven weeks of rejoicing. So, do we get to go back to church as Pentecost begins?
“Churches are essential,” it was announced this week, so that now we can make plans to return to our church buildings. It is now, Lord, to restore the kingdom. If you would like to take part in the re-entry process, call the church office.
We have never closed our faith, only our building. We have been gathering virtually in spirit, love and truth. Plans are being made by the re-entry committee to get back to normal very soon, when we will hear the choir, meet with our friends, and enjoy a live service together. In the meantime, in this time of exile, you may want to partner on the phone with a friend in prayer while awaiting the future together. It is now, Lord, to restore the kingdom.
Many thanks to Hope Sturtevant, today’s reader, and to the beautiful banners that she has created for the front door of the church building in Morrisville.
On Saturday May 30, Green Up Day, the Morrisville congregation is invited to help clean up at Oxbow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your mask, or if you need one, call Carol Olsen, who has made many masks.
Nothing praises God more than the hills of green in the spring in Vermont.
— Judith Grosvenor