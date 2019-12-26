A delightful Christmas pageant was performed by the Sunday school children Dec. 22, the Sunday before Christmas. This pageant, “Christmas Around the World,” highlighted messages from people of different countries, as well as the traditional Christmas carols. The theme of the music, directed by Sara Russell and Cynthia Yerrick, was “peace on earth.”
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, there was a candlelight service with carols at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Patricia Thompson presiding.
There is a definite need for men’s underwear at the Hyde Park homeless shelter. The next four Sundays will be declared “Undie Sundays.” Please donate new underpants (both “long johns” and short) and/or undershirts and socks. There will be a receptacle in the entranceway.
We welcome the Rev. Ann Larson as worship leader on Sunday, Dec. 29.
— Judy Grosvenor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.