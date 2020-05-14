On this Mother’s Day Sunday, May 10, the congregations of the United Community Church of Morrisville and the Methodist Church of Essex Center were invited once again into the home of the Reverends Barbara Lemmel and Mitchell Hays for a virtual Sunday worship service.
In this time of quarantine, we were reminded that the Psalms express every human emotion — “Be a rock of refuge for me, a strong fortress to save me.”
Mitch and Barbara took turns offering the following message.
“Our feet have been shifted from a productive time to a sheltered time. We now have the freedom from a need to be competitive and to produce, to a time to take a breath, be kind to others and to sit quietly and talk to God about how you will live out your life. Then, be prepared to hear the answer. There is more life in living, truth and love.” (John 14:1-9,11).
As is said in the musical play “Hadestown,” this is not the end of the world, but an opportunity to create a new Earth, to correct what we have done. We are in the right place at the right time. There is a destiny waiting to uncover.
Our thanks today to Shaun Booher, organist, and Louise Allen, reader. Join online next Sunday morning for worship at 10 a.m.
— Judith Grosvenor