Welcome to our interim pastor, the Rev. Barbara Lemmel of Essex Center. The congregation did so enjoy having her preside as worship leader on the first Sunday in January. We look forward to the next six months together.
In the children’s message, Rev. Lemmel told the youngsters to call her by name, Pastor Barb.
“This is the 12th day of Christmas and tomorrow is the start of Epiphany,” said Rev. Lemmel. “This is the beginning of a new year and a new time together. We ask God to help us as we move into a future of faithful, loving service. I will assist you on your journey toward finding a new permanent pastor. Love, grace and forgiveness is what makes us Christians.”
If any parishioners would like to meet with Rev. Lemmel, please contact the church office at 888-2225.
Next Sunday will be “Noisy Collection Sunday.” Please save your coins and bring them to church (bills are also welcome). The Rev. David Vanderlind-Abernathy will lead worship next Sunday, as Rev. Lemmel will be away.
The book/Bible study takes place every Wednesday morning in the Fireplace Room at 10 a.m.
The next community dinner will be on Friday, Jan. 31, at 5:30 p.m.
Mark your calendar: annual meeting Sunday, Feb. 2, after the 10 a.m. worship service.
A hearty thank you to the people who presided as worship leaders at the United Community Church from September through December: the Revs. Joan O’Gorman, Marjorie MacNeill, Debbie Ingram, Ann Larson, Clark Callender, Neil Fisher, Pat Thompson, Alden Launer and Caitlin Purington.
Just one more thank you to Tom Paine for providing the lovely Christmas tree in the sanctuary this Christmas.
— Judith Grosvenor