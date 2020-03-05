March arrived Sunday with the first whisper of spring in our hearts. Each minute now is sweeter than before and there is a blessing in the air.
The Rev. Barbara Lemmel’s message was titled “Running on Empty.” Unlike New Year’s resolutions, designed to make us bigger and better, Lenten spiritual efforts are designed to make us smaller and emptier, so there is more room for God in our lives. Hence, we give up something to open this space. We pray to open our hearts to God, and then to those in need.
This year, the congregation is challenged to give up “complaints.” Each parishioner was given a red wristband to wear. Come to the worship service this Sunday to learn more about this Lenten challenge. Rev. Lemmel told the children a secret about the wristbands.
A takeout-only chicken pie supper is planned Friday, March 21. Watch for details.
We welcome with pleasure once again the Rev, David Vanderlind-Abernathy (nicknamed “Crock,” his Appalachian Trail name) to the pulpit this Sunday.
— Judith Grosvenor