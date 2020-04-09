A perfect way on Palm Sunday to start Easter Holy week, in this time of social distancing due to COVID-19, was provided by husband-and-wife Revs. Barbara Lemmel and Mitch Hays to the congregations in Morrisville and Essex Junction.
The service, livestreamed, opened with Rev. Barb’s comment, “The virtual community is not a lesser community. It is still a community of prayers lifted up, which makes us yearn to gather again together in person.”
Lay persons Debbie Yacovone offered the Gospel reading (Mark 11:1-11), and Roger Dodge offered a reading by Mary Oliver describing Jesus’ ride on the donkey to Jerusalem. “Listen. We have been called, as we care about what is heartbreaking. We have a choice in how we live to do the right thing. ”
Kathryn Parker and June Packard provided the music by organ and piano, “Hosanna, Loud, Hosana.” Hosana means “save us,” so applicable today.
In our homes, we were told to have a piece of bread or cracker and something to drink for the time of communion together that was provided so beautifully by both pastors.
In closure, Rev. Mitch and Rev. Barb stated, “May we remain close and intimate even in these days of social distancing.”
A blessed Holy Week to all. Stay tuned for information by email regarding the Good Friday and Easter services.
— Judith Grosvenor