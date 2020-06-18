“Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future” were the opening remarks at Sunday’s virtual service on June 14 by Pastors Barbara Lemmel and Mitchel Hays for the congregations in Morrisville and Essex Center.

“Why are we here? Because we are God’s faithful nourishing seeds. God tests us to bear love and life to the world. There is more to life than we can measure.”

“This world of COVID has changed us. We have learned about suffering and how suffering can produce endurance.” See references in Romans 5:1-5 and in the Gospel of Matthew 9:35-38.

Justice is what love looks like. All lives cannot matter until black lives matter. God tests us to bring love and life to this world.

In the reality of chaos in the world, times may never be the same again. But it is the internal resilience of hope and the reality of grace that can teach us to bear God’s faithful seeds. “Breathe on me breath of God. Fill me with life anew.”

Join Pastor Barb on Wednesday evenings at 7:00 p.m. for “Spiritual Practices For Uncertain Times” on the United Community Church of Morrisville Facebook page.

The Rev. Becca Girrell will officially become our new pastor July 1. She will conduct her first worship service via social media on July 26. Watch for announcements regarding other July services. In the meantime, the “dynamic duo” of Pastor Barb and husband Pastor Mitch will be conducting services through June.

— Judith Grosvenor

