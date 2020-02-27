“Enter, rejoice and come in” sang the choir at the United Community Church in Morrisville.
A hearty welcome was given to guest pastor the Rev. David Vanderlind-Abernathy of Barre, who is well known for his sermon talent in the pulpit, as well as his hiking completion of the Adirondack Trail.
The last Sunday in February was Transfiguration Sunday on the church calendar. Carol Olsen gathered the children together to tell about Jesus up on the mountain with his friends (disciples). “They saw Jesus change with a glow about him, a transfiguration. His clothes became pure white,” she said. “We were given eyes to see and ears to listen for guidance.”
“Longing is a compass that guides us along life,” said the Rev. David. In his sermon, he told of a buddy he met on the Adirondack Trail, who gave his name as “Nobody.” This lad was covered in tattoos as a means of self-expression. He was there to surrender his ego, and his obstacle was himself. A spiritual transformation cannot happen with a very large ego. “We surrender our egos, seek unconditional love, and then we can live our lives with an open mind and an open heart,” he said. “Nurture the inner desire to know God.”
The Free Community dinner is served tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 and 6:30 at the church.
March 1 is Food Shelf Sunday.
Information is being gathered now for the March-April newsletter.
Suzanne Sanborn announced that the Vitality Committee plans to serve coffee before church, as well as after church, so come join in either time with friendship.
— Judith Grosvenor