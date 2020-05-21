“We are living in pandemic time. So, how do we respond?” exclaimed the two pastors, Reverend Barbara Lemmel and Reverend Mitchel Hays to their congregations of the United Community Church of Morrisville and the Essex Center United Methodist Church on the Sunday morning May 17 virtual service on Google.
“We are making decisions of how we are going to live in these COVID 19 times. We are seeking ways of operating, hopefully with ripples of grace rather than ripples of destruction in our lives.
“A book by Margaret Silf titled “Inner Compass: An Invitation to Ignatian Spirituality” is recommended. In this book we find ourselves in four circles, ‘Where am I? How am I? Who am I? and I am.’ God is at the very center of our circle. Think about how these three circles work in your life. How can we live more out of our center? How can we find ways to operate with peace and grace in our lives?
“Jesus promised us an advocate, the holy spirit. The spirit lives in the center of us and tells us what to do. When we are bewildered, the spirit hears us cry out and comforts us. The spirit is with us at all times.”
Thanks to Jenna Olsen for her ukulele-and-voice concert of “I’ll Fly Away.”
Tune into the spirituality time with Reverend Barbara on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the Facebook page of the United Community Church of Morrisville.
— Judith Grosvenor