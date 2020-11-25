“Whatever you did for those considered the last and the least, you did for me.” These words of Jesus may be familiar, and serve as an important reminder that our care for others is sacred and important work. But this story has another important message, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her sermon on Sunday.
Jesus praises people for “when I was hungry, you gave me food, when I was thirsty, you gave me drink, when I was in prison, you visited me,” and so on. Notice that the point is not only to help people, but to help them with what they need; if someone is hungry, and we offer them clothing, we have not truly helped.
In order to help people with what they specifically need, we need to know people, see people and meet them where they are. This is when we see God’s presence in others: when we open ourselves up to relationship with others, really seeing people as they are, and offering them not what we are ready to give, but what they truly need.
Services continue on Facebook and Zoom at 10 a.m. Sundays, with Breakfast on Us (takeout), Monday through Friday, 7 to 9 a.m.
— Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.