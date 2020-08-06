“You Give Them Something” was the theme of the communion worship service this first Sunday in August. As in the Biblical passage in Matthew 14:16, it reads: “They need not go away, you give them something to eat.”
The Rev. Becca Girrell presented the communion service. All those at home had something to eat and drink by their sides.
We hope to restore Breakfast On Us and the community dinner. The take-out dinners last week went well but we lack the opportunity to feed the spirits. We are trying to figure out how to maintain safety and break the isolation.
Spiritually, we must examine our prejudices, build peace and justice and show love and kindness in the world to those who are angry, lacking compassion and even refusing to wear masks.
The music by Debbie Yacovone with her voice and guitar enhanced the service. Thanks also to Joanne Godfrey for the reading and to Shaun Booher who closed with the hymn “I Love to Tell the Story.”
School supplies and backpacks for school children (a program started by Barbara Miller) may be collected and delivered to the VFW in Morrisville on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m.
— Judy Grosvenor
