The first musical instrument was made nearly 400 thousand years ago, a bone flute made from a bear. With it, people began to make unique sounds, used other items of nature for instruments such as wood, hides from animals and string. Some people began to use these tools to imitate sounds in nature, add rhythm and create a new form of communication. People gathered in groups as players and as listeners. Music brings people together.
Today people continue to add instruments and change sounds, styles of music to represent shared beliefs, values and expression of communal identity. In our church we believe God speaks in every generation, especially through music.
