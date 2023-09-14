In September services are being held in the fellowship hall beginning at 9:15 a.m. each Sunday. Worship and church Sunday school programs are open to all.
The topic this month is “Therapeutic Values of Prayer.” We will explore several recognized prayers in Old and New Testament texts. We will examine the dynamics: who spoke it, what was the context, and when, where and why this prayer was important. What can we learn or discern about the outcome?
