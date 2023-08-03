We have surfaced, survived, cleaned up the muck and mud from the recent flood in our church and thrift store. With faith and trust in our understanding of God we believe that God works in and through people, connecting those in crisis with those who will help. That action, people helping people, started as the flood water was receding and church members showed up to push water out of our buildings. You should have seen the team work and the ingenuity. One elderly woman used a large snow shovel to guide and push water out the front door.
As days passed and we worked together cleaning, the only water left on the floor was our teardrops. Then, neighbors, friends and volunteers from around our region showed up to help. They continue to provide compassionate support as we recover from this traumatic event. Thank you, members and minister, at Stowe Community Church, Morrisville Community Church and other friends here and far away!
