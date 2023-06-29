The history of music is highly important for religions and spirituality. Instrumental sounds alone or combined with lyrics inspire learning of concepts that enhance understanding of culture, faith, hope and peace. This also activates emotional connection and one’s sense of belonging in community with other people. Music invites and unites us in singing, dance and celebrations.
The historic Abrahamic religions have used many styles of music for worship, weddings and other important events. Psalms (songs) will be our focus in July. We will explore these along with other hymns and a variety of music styles for worship. Everyone is welcome to participate as we venture into contemporary music styles and affirm the wonders of music for every generation.
