Scripture teaches us that “we need each other and each one needs all the others.” People of all or no faith traditions and practices are intertwined; we share this world together. The challenges of life call us to learn problem solving for our toughest concerns, pain and healing. Our members understand our community. We invite people to participate in a series of Taco Tuesday programs, Nov. 1 through June.
We will provide our neighbors with a once-a-month family fun and fundraising event to help with global hunger. Money raised will go to Heifer Project International that provides animals and seeds worldwide.
We focus on needs in Johnson, Central America and Mexico and provide affordable meals for families and singles. Youth participants will be the chefs and teachers. Their menu will offer Mexican tacos and an option to taste a recipe unique to Central America. The youth will present a lesson about hunger concerns in Vermont and Central America. We need each other and each one needs all the others.
— Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers
