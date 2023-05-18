We offer our community a peaceful place for worship. We have people from many different religious backgrounds. We learn from God through sacred Scripture and from one another. We embrace our diversity, inclusiveness, one another’s beliefs and our intriguing conversation.
Our sanctuary is where our faith community gathers for worship. It is the center of the building and central to our worship style.
Each side of the center for worship highlights our common unity. The north side faces the Gihon River and a beautiful backyard. Relaxation. On the east side is a natural light-filled room used for dinners, group meetings and community events. Fun.
The south side provides a marvelous view of the Green Mountains. Beauty. The west side has classrooms and a study room used for church education, and for private community groups such as Scouts, a midweek parent and child group and community wide events. Learning.
You are always welcome here to worship, relax, experience the beauty of nature, and learn from other people as you explore your spirituality.
— Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers
